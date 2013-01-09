Gaadi.com Reckons the Vios Could Be Toyota's Honda City Challenger

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Experts at India’s leading online marketplace for used cars and new cars, Gaadi.com reckon that the Vios sedan could be Toyota’s trump card in the C segment sedan market. The current leaders of the Rs 7.5 lac to 10 lac bracket are the Honda City and Hyundai Verna with the former all set to launch a diesel version later this year too.



- Could slot in the Rs 7.5 to 10 lac bracket

- 1.5-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel could be offered

- It’s already a successful model in South East Asian markets

- Toyota’s brand value better than most similar rivals in India

- Gaadi.com’s dedicated Vios page LIVE with all the information



Toyota’ current low priced sedan offering comes in the form of the Etios but it hasn’t really tasted success with the company on an average selling less than 3000 units every month. The Vios has been a success for the Japanese giant in various South East Asian markets and Auto Gurus at Gaadi.com feel that the same could be repeated in India too.



The international Vios gets powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine delivering a healthy 109PS of power. Toyota could very well slot the trusted 1.4-litre diesel engine in it that does duty in various states of tune in the Liva, Etios and Altis, thus offering more choices to the customers. The Toyota Vios also offers excellent cabin space and comfort along with good driving dynamics.



With a starting price of less than 70% of the sticker price of the Altis in Malaysia, the Vios in India could be slotted in the Rs 7.5 lac to Rs 10 lac bracket easily, making it a tough nut to crack for the City and the Verna. But will Toyota try their luck with the C segment? Gaadi.com doesn’t find a reason why they shouldn’t!



