Gaadi.com Research Shows the Ertiga Stealing the Crown from the Innova

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- According to the leading online marketplace for used cars and new cars in India, Gaadi.com, Maruti’s latest MPV or Multi-Purpose Vehicle, the Ertiga has overtaken the Toyota Innova in terms of average monthly sales and is now the best-selling premium MPV/MUV in India. The study was done taking into account the sales of the two models from April 2012 till December 2012 (the Ertiga went on sale in March).



According to Gaadi.com, while Maruti managed to sell as many as 58,350 units of the Ertiga in this nine month time period, Toyota could manage just over 56,000 units. For years, the Innova has enjoyed the leadership in the premium segment but Maruti has shown that they are the masters of not only hatchbacks, but bigger models as well.



Gaadi.com believes that the success of the Ertiga can not only be attributed to its value for money sticker price, but the fact that it does almost everything that the Innova can, but at a much lower running cost combined with high quality interiors and car like driving feel. The ARAI fuel economy for example of the diesel Ertiga is 80% better than the diesel Innova. Likewise, the lower seating posture and a smoother engine ensure better driving pleasure on a daily basis.



That said, the Toyota Innova is still the perfect choice for commercial buyers who run their vehicles for more than 2-3 lac kilometres and need a more spacious and comfortable third row of seats. Likewise, some private buyers also opt for the Innova for a bigger cabin and more lugging capacity due to its higher capacity engine.



- Maruti Ertiga outshines the Toyota Innova

- Steals the crown of the best-selling premium MPV

- Petrol Ertiga under-cuts Innova by Rs 3.9 lac

- Diesel Ertiga under-cuts Innova by Rs 2.2 lac

- Maruti might offer CNG version later this year



