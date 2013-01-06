Gaadi.com Unveils Honda's First Diesel for India - the Amaze Sedan

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2013 -- * Honda’s first diesel for India

* Based on an extended Brio platform

* Both petrol and diesel options

* Automatic offered on petrol

* Prices to start under Rs 5 lac (USD 9000)



Leading online marketplace for used cars and new cars in India, Gaadi.com has started giving a detailed analysis of the soon to be launched Honda Amaze in India market. Users can now find all that is there to know about this ground-breaking new sedan which will be hitting the Indian markets later in April 2013. The Amaze which is Honda’s first diesel offering, is expected to give strong competition to the existing players in the midsize sedan segment owing to its spacious cabin, great build quality and an efficient diesel engine.



This car, based on the Brio hatchback, has a wheelbase which has been increased for more cabin space and design wise the boot looks neatly integrated into the body. The end result is a pleasing looking sedan with the rear tail lamps hinting at design cues taken from the City sedan. The front look has the same sporty elements as the Brio hatchback with the only changes being the grille and the bumper. Side profile of the car is also sporty with two strong shoulder lines running from each end (front and rear), finishing in parallel in the front door. When this sedan hits the Indian roads it will have a 1.2-litre petrol engine and for the first time in a Honda, a 1.5-litre diesel engine capable of producing around 80 Bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque.



The Indian sedan market is abuzz with the launch of the Honda Amaze as it’s being hailed as the most important launch of 2013. With the midsize segment already crowded with capable players the Honda Amaze with its efficient and fast diesel engine will set new standards in this segment.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of the Amaze providing complete specification, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Honda Amaze. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive that took place in Japan for select few Indian journalists last year.



