Gaadi.com Unveils Soon to Be Launched Ford EcoSport

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- - Launch in Q1 CY 2013

- Prices to start at around Rs 7 lac (USD 12500)

- Both petrol and diesel engine options

- Both automatic and manual gearbox options

- To compete with Renault’s hottest offering, the Duster



Leading online marketplace for used cars and new cars in India, Gaadi.com gave a sneak peek of soon to be launched Ford EcoSport in India market. Users can now find all that is there about the sporty new SUV hitting Indian markets later in January 2013. Ford EcoSport is stated to give strong competition to existing players in the SUV market owing to its bunchy looks coupled with exceptional driving experience.



The mean looking machine’s length is expected to be kept at less than 4m and may also provide a 7-seat option. Ford EcoSport boasts of the signature Ford global design DNA. The beltline for example, which is formed by the windows and door creases, draws an ascending curve that rises as it runs to the rear of the car. The large trapezoidal grille gives it the typical Ford face like the other new global designs. EcoSport, however, isn’t all about looks. Beneath the hood sits an all-new 1.0 litre, three-cylinder EcoBoost engine capable of producing 90 PS @ 3750 rpm.



Indian SUV market is abuzz with the EcoSport launch and it is already being touted as the hottest launch of 2013. Ford India chose to unveil it during the 2012 Delhi Auto Expo. With the compact SUV segment introduced to the Indian market recently, Ford wants to capitalize on the piqued interest in SUVs in the market. Also, in a price conscious market that India is, a fuel efficient engine with the looks that EcoSport boasts of – Ford definitely got their strategy right.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of the EcoSport providing complete specification, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Ford EcoSport.



About Gaadi Web Pvt Ltd

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace bringing together car buyers and car sellers. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. It is the best resource for new car research in India, providing users with information, opinions & tools to ease the process of finding a suitable car. Gaadi.com’s used car marketplace is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



