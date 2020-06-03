Gabay & Gottlieb Advises Patients on Reasons to Undergo Cosmetic Surgery

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- The Gabay & Gottlieb team, liposuction experts serving the Princeton area, are currently offering consultations for life-changing cosmetic procedures. Individuals who are looking to become the best version of themselves by treating a birth defect, relieving pain, or addressing other health challenges are encouraged to contact Gabay & Gottlieb and book an appointment.



Cosmetic surgery can be used as a means of correcting birth defects that are causing discomfort or creating complications. Cleft palates are one example of a condition that would benefit from surgical procedures that can fall under the umbrella of "cosmetic surgery."



However, an individual doesn't necessarily need to suffer from a birth defect in order to seek cosmetic surgery; women who suffer from back pain or have sustained an injury to their back may seek out a breast reduction procedure to improve their quality of life.



In addition to improving an individual's current health, cosmetic surgery can help reduce the risk of future health problems that arise from significant life events, such as rapid weight loss. Tummy tucks, eyelid lifts, and other procedures that aim to reduce the amount of sagging skin can eliminate areas where rashes might arise. Skin irritation can be managed independently in some cases, but individuals electing to undergo cosmetic surgery are typically suffering severe cases and are looking to eliminate the problem at its root.



Finally, individuals electing to undergo cosmetic surgery usually experience the best results when they approach the procedure with clear-cut goals. Patients who are self-motivated to have a procedure done are better able to work with their surgeon to set expectations for the outcome. Setting reasonable expectations is vital to ensuring that every patient is satisfied when his or her procedure is finished.



