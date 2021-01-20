Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery Available for Tummy Tucks to Help Clients Achieve New Year's Resolutions

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery is currently scheduling consultations for individuals interested in liposuction and tummy tuck procedures in Philadelphia and the surrounding area. The New Year is an opportunity for many individuals to work towards their target weight, helping them look and feel better about themselves.



Diet and exercise are the best way to reach a weight goal, but sometimes even the most consistent gym enthusiasts can have stubborn pockets of fat that simply won't disappear. In cases like these, liposuction can help Philadelphia residents by suctioning out the fat cells that remain despite their best efforts. Liposuction is a type of body sculpting procedure that can reduce the size of an individual's stomach, and it is often paired with a tummy tuck to help manage the excess skin that may result.



Weight loss can sometimes leave loose skin behind, which can harm a person's self-esteem. If the goal in the new year is to reach a weight goal, the last thing that anyone wants is to feel worse about themselves once they reach it. In most cases, a tummy tuck is done in conjunction with liposuction procedures to tighten the skin while the patient is already under anesthesia. By doing these procedures together, the patient is more likely to get the results they're looking to achieve by working with some of the top plastic surgeons in the Philadelphia area.



To find out more about available plastic surgery procedures, or schedule a consultation, visit https://gabaycosmeticsurgery.com/.



About Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery

Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery provides safe and affordable cosmetic surgery to Northeast Philadelphia and the surrounding area. Dr. Gabay and Dr. Gottlieb consistently stay up to date with the latest technology and methodology to provide their patients with the best quality care. Fully qualified and certified surgeons and nursing staff provide individualized care to each patient they work with.



For more information, visit http://gabaycosmeticsurgery.com/.