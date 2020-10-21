Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery Booking Clients in and Around Princeton and the Philadelphia Area Interested in Plastic Surgery for Fall 2020 and Beyond

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery, a Princeton plastic surgery practice, is currently booking clients around Princeton and the Philadelphia area for plastic surgery procedures for the fall. Although plastic surgery is often seen as primarily cosmetic, it can have a variety of tangible benefits that can significantly improve patients' quality of life. Tummy tucks, for example, might tone the stomach, but they can also help to alleviate back pain, reduce incontinence, and prevent hernias.



Tummy tucks are primarily seen as a stomach flattening procedure, but they come with the added benefit of toning and strengthening the abdomen's muscles. By strengthening these muscles and ensuring the pelvis and spine stay in a neutral position, a tummy tuck can help support the spine, making it far less likely that it will become injured or pain will persist.



Additionally, a tummy tuck can help prevent or treat a ventral hernia. A hernia occurs when tissue is pushed through an opening in an individual's abdominal wall, requiring surgery to repair the damage and strengthen the wall against further damage. Tummy tucks are one way to strengthen the abdominal wall prior to a hernia occurring, but its benefits aren't just precautionary. If a patient has had a hernia that requires repair, they can often opt to have a tummy tuck as well, leading to a lower risk of the hernia recurring.



