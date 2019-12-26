Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery Booking Consultations with Patients Interested in Mommy Makeovers in the New Year

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2019 -- Pregnancy and childbirth can make permanent changes to a woman's physical appearance. For some, this can impact their confidence and leave them feeling depressed and unfulfilled. As a leading provider of mommy makeovers near Princetown, NJ, the expert team at Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery is currently booking consultations for mommy makeovers in the new year.



As well as helping to rebuild self-confidence, mommy makeovers offer several rewards as they can incorporate a few surgeries at the same time. This means that women can undergo a tummy tuck, breast lift, and liposuction at once. The benefit of having multiple procedures in one session is that patients only have to recover once and have fewer issues with insurance and billing. Additionally, the price can be reduced when procedures are delivered in synergy.



As women age, many miss the taut skin that they enjoyed in their younger days. With mommy makeover procedures, skin tone can be improved dramatically, and women can regain their confidence. Once a mommy makeover is complete, many patients are also relieved that they no longer have to struggle to find clothes that will fit comfortably.



Rather than drawing out a physical transformation over several months or years, a mommy makeover allows women to change everything all at once. To schedule a consultation for a mommy makeover procedure, or to book liposuction at their office near Bucks County, visit https://gabaycosmeticsurgery.com/ today.



About Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery

Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery provides safe and affordable cosmetic surgery to Northeast Philadelphia and the surrounding area. Dr. Gabay and Dr. Gottlieb consistently stay up to date with the latest technology and methodology to provide their patients with the best quality care. Fully qualified and certified surgeons and nursing staff provide individualized care to each patient they work with.



