Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery Booking Mommy Makeovers for Patients in and Around South Jersey and Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery is currently scheduling appointments for patients interested in mommy makeovers and other procedures in the South Jersey and Philadelphia areas. With years of experience performing cosmetic surgery, the Gabay & Gottlieb team recently advised patients on the connection between diet and recovery to ensure that every patient has the best possible outcome.



The connection between diet and health is well-established, but members of the general public might be less clear on how foods can impact the body's ability to heal following a stressful event like surgery. When the body is injured in any way, it requires resources like protein, certain kinds of fats, carbohydrates, and many other vitamins to repair whatever damage it's sustained. While the body can generate some resources on its own, it gets the majority of the material it needs to heal from the food an individual eats.



Highly processed foods tend to have a lot of salt and what is referred to as "bad fat," because these foods are often refined with an eye towards an extended shelf life. To have an extended shelf life, each piece of refined food requires a significant amount of preservatives, such as salt. In some cases, the food might need help from trans and saturated fats, because these compounds break down more slowly than their healthier counterparts.



The extra salt and fats associated with even the "healthy" versions of processed foods can lead to increased inflammation and even more bleeding during the surgery or post-op recovery. Due to these risks, it's better if an individual planning to undergo any surgical procedure limits their intake of these kinds of foods in the weeks leading up to and following their procedure.



For more information about what to eat leading up to a surgical procedure, or to find out more about procedures like mommy makeovers and breast augmentation in the Philadelphia area, visit https://gabaycosmeticsurgery.com/.



About Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery

Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery provides safe and affordable cosmetic surgery to Northeast Philadelphia and the surrounding area. Dr. Gabay and Dr. Gottlieb consistently stay up to date with the latest technology and methodology to provide their patients with the best quality care. Fully qualified and certified surgeons and nursing staff provide individualized care to each patient they work with.



For more information, visit http://gabaycosmeticsurgery.com/.