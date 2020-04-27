Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery Consults on Fat Transfer Procedures

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2020 -- The Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery team is currently scheduling appointments for body sculpting procedures. As a fat transfer leader in the Philadelphia area, Gabay & Gottlieb knows that trimming inches around the waist can be difficult and that liposuction could be called for when changes in diet, sleep, and exercise fail.



Most understand that diets contribute to weight loss goals, but they often believe that trendy diets are enough to shed extra pounds. The reality is much more complicated, but usually involves limiting excess calories and avoiding certain food behaviors to help meet those goals. These changes can be enacted through a variety of methods, including limiting the amount of alcohol consumed and not depending on excessive water or meal frequency to decrease body fat.



Additionally, improving overall sleep quality can have a positive effect on an individual's weight loss plan. When an individual maintains good sleep habits, their body is better able to regulate the hormones that manage fat storage, as well as reduce cravings for high-fat foods, which can impede an individual's weight loss goals.



Finally, most people understand that exercise is necessary to reduce the amount of body fat their bodies carry, but they often choose to focus on cardio or weightlifting to meet their goals. While both are essential components to overall health, doing one without the other can lead to difficulty meeting and maintaining weight goals.



After attempting to manage body fat through improved diet, good sleeping habits and balanced exercise, individuals may still not see the results they want. If this is the case, contact Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery, which has been providing liposuction in the Philadelphia area for almost 20 years.



