Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery Now Offering Abdominoplasty for 2014

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery is now offering Abdominoplasty or Tummy Tuck surgery for customers looking to shape up in 2014. Patients seek Abdominoplasty for many reasons. A person who recently gave birth or lost a lot of weight may be left with excess skin and fat in the abdomen. Others may just wish to achieve a firmer look by tightening the muscles and fascia in the abdominal wall. Whatever a patient’s reason for surgery, Dr. Gabay and Dr. Gottlieb at Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery are experienced in complete, partial, and extended Abdominoplasty and assist all patients in pre-op preparation and post-op recovery.



The best Abdominoplasty results occur in patients between 25 and 60 who are in good health. Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery will request a basic health history and perform a physical at every initial complimentary consultation to determine whether surgery is appropriate. All forms patients must fill out before surgery are available online at www.gabaycosmeticsurgery.com.



The office provides detailed recommendations regarding recovery after surgery. For instance, patients should not exercise their abdominal muscles or lift more than 10 pounds for one full month. Recovery is a gradual process, and many patients can start exercising their legs and chest at 3 weeks. All patients should take 2 weeks off of work after Abdominoplasty. Doctors will work with each individual case to determine the best course of action.



For more information on Abdominoplasty or other procedures from Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery call 215-501-7565.



About Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery

Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery provides safe and affordable cosmetic surgery to Northeast Philadelphia and the surrounding area. Dr. Gabay and Dr. Gottlieb consistently stay up to date with the latest technology and methodology to provide their patients with the best quality care. Fully qualified and certified surgeons and nursing staff provide individualized care to each patient they work with.



For more information visit www.gabaycosmeticsurgery.com.