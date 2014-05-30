Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery Performs Identical Face Lifts on Identical Twins

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Not all cosmetic surgery practices can say they’ve done twin facelifts, but Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery, the number one source for facelifts and tummy tucks in Philadelphia, was ready to take on the challenge when presented with it recently. When Philadelphia identical twins and neighbors Arlene and Marlene hit 66 years old they began to lament their aging faces. Even identical twins can age differently, which meant that on top of aging Arlene and Marlene were losing a key part of their identities – their likeness to each other.



Different aging patterns meant each sister required different surgical procedures. Both had neck and cheek lifts, while only Arlene needed fat removed from around her eye. Dr. Raphael Gabay aimed to give Arlene and Marlene a mirror image effect when they finally saw each other after surgery. Using state of the art technology, he was able to keep these identical twins identical using the fast, affordable techniques Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery is known for.



The twins are happy to have maintained their appearances. The hairstylist at their favorite salon in Boca Raton, Florida knows to always adorn them with the same hair color, style, and make-up. Now both grandmothers, they live just a few doors down from each other in Philadelphia. They grew up together and have looked the same since birth – this is the only life they know.



The twins even suggested breast augmentation might be next. Lucky for them the can go right back to Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery for the best breast augmentation in Philadelphia and surround area.



Face lifts at Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery correct the effects of gravity on facial skin and smooth out the neck. Adding eyelid and brow lift surgery can improve results. Men and women between 40 and 75 are prime candidates for this elective surgery, and because procedure and recovery time are fast, patients can get back to their lives sooner rather than later.



For more information on face lifts at Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery visit them online or call 215-501-7565.



About Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery

Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery provides safe and affordable cosmetic surgery to Northeast Philadelphia and the surrounding area. Dr. Gabay and Dr. Gottlieb consistently stay up to date with the latest technology and methodology to provide their patients with the best quality care. Fully qualified and certified surgeons and nursing staff provide individualized care to each patient they work with.



For more information visit http://www.gabaycosmeticsurgery.com.