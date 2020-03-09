Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery Providing Top Eyelid Lift Procedures to Patients for a More Youthful Appearance

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- The medical professionals at Gabay & Gotlieb Cosmetic Surgery have always been committed to giving their patients the appearance they desire by offering some of the best plastic surgery procedures in Philadelphia. The first things most people notice about others are their eyes. Unfortunately, when the eyelids and the skin around the eyes are stretched, puffy, or wrinkled, the eyes cannot reach their former brilliance. Fortunately, Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery performs top quality eyelid lifts to rejuvenate and repair that sensitive facial area that takes off at least ten years of aging with results that last just as long.



There are many reasons to consider an eyelid lift, and a few of the most common include drooping eyelids, excess skin on the eyelids, and bags under the eyes. Since eyelids and the surrounding skin receive a lifetime of rubbing, and the muscles in that area are strained each day, over the years, that strain plus the unfortunate effects of age and gravity weakens the eyelid muscles. This weakening causes the eyelids to sag and the natural pads of fat to migrate downwards, forming bags under the eyes and seemingly permanent puffiness. Additionally, as people get older, collagen and elastin in the skin begin to disappear, leaving eyelids looking wrinkled.



With an eyelid lift from Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery, the wrinkled skin gets tightened, the sagging lids are brought back into place, and that puffiness is reduced significantly. The primary goal of an eyelid lift is to rejuvenate the face and achieve a well-rested and healthy appearance. Fortunately, this practice performs professional eyelid lifts in Philadelphia that have proved successful every time.



