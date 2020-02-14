Gabay & Gottlieb Cosmetic Surgery Seeking Candidates for Liposuction and Tummy Tucks

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- At this time of the year, most people are still working hard at keeping up with their New Year's goal of exercising daily and eating healthy. However, for some, this may not be enough to achieve their ideal image. When exercise and diet alone fall by the wayside, turn to Gabay & Gottlieb for premier aesthetic procedures, like liposuction and tummy tucks, in the Philadelphia area.



Liposuction is a minimally invasive and completely safe procedure for removing small pockets of fat from select targeted areas. Some individuals may have the most rigorous exercise routines and still find themselves holding on to stubborn fat that just won't go away. When exercise and diet alone aren't providing a suitable solution, many people turn to liposuction to help contour their abdominal area, upper arms, thighs, hips, and waist, as well as their gluteal region. This cosmetic procedure has a shorter recovery time, so patients can quickly resume their daily routines without too much interference.



Others may not be looking to get rid of stubborn fat at all, but rather what's left behind after a large amount of weight loss or pregnancy — excess skin. Oftentimes, patients find that excess skin cannot be removed through dieting and exercise, prompting them to look at other solutions. Tummy tucks are the perfect cosmetic procedure to correct loose, saggy skin, as well as stretch marks and other imperfections. This aesthetic treatment is more invasive but promises long-term physical, emotional, and mental results to those who maintain their health afterward.



Individuals must be in good health to be considered a candidate, as this will help avoid any complications during surgery. All interested parties can contact Gabay & Gottlieb to schedule a consultation for a tummy tuck or liposuction in Philadelphia and local areas.



