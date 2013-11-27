Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Gable Holdings Inc (GAH) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Gable Holdings Inc (GAH) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Gable Holdings Inc' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Gable Holdings Inc (GHI) is a non-life insurance company based in the Cayman Islands. The company, through its subsidiary, Gable Insurance AG, offers a wide range of non-life insurance products to the construction and commercial sectors. Its offerings include commercial bonds insurance, after the event (ATE) insurance, ATE financial litigation insurance, commercial combined insurance, property liability insurance, tenant deposit schemes, dommages ouvrages policies, property construction liability insurance, third party liability insurance, and artisan liability insurance. The company has operations in the UK, Liechtenstein, France, Spain, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark and Italy. GHI is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.



Companies Mentioned



Gable Holdings Inc



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