Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Gabon Autos Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

In 2013, BMI forecasts a 3.4% increase in vehicle sales in Gabon, on the back of a 2.2% uptick in the

passenger car segment and a 9.2% increase in commercial vehicle (CV) sales. These fairly bullish forecasts

come on the back of the strong euro lowering the real cost of vehicle imports and the increasing role of the

non-oil sector of the economy, which we believe will serve to drive private consumption and manufacturing

activity in the country.

We believe vehicle sales in Gabon in 2012 declined 9.9%, to 5,340 units. This is on the back of a 14.1%

drop in passenger car sales, to 4,410 units. We believe that CV sales increased 17.1% over the year, to 930

units.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139687/gabon-autos-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###