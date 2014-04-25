Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Gabon Oil and Gas Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

Interest in West Africa's deepwater potential remains strong, underscored by Total's recent subsalt

discovery and the recent award of a number of offshore blocks to an impressive roster of companies.

Although the uptick in exploration activity offshore Gabon is encouraging, the country's business

environment remains a serious concern with the potential to slow or deter the rebound in interest.

Notwithstanding the upside, we retain our view that oil production in Gabon is set to plateau from middecade

and gradually decline. The start of some small new fields or redevelopment will fail to offset falling

volumes from mature fields elsewhere.

The main trends and developments we highlight for Gabon's oil and gas sector are as follows:

? While we expect some near-term gains in oil production, the long-term trend for Gabon's oil production

is for decline as production falls from mature fields and fails to be offset by new volumes. We expect

output to average around 248,000 barrels per day (b/d) in 2014. While at present, we see more downside

than upside risk to these figures, we note that a series of recent discoveries in Gabon's deepwater and

increasingly in sub-salt acreage underscore the untapped potential of the country despite its status a

mature producer.



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Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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