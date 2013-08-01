Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Gabon Oil and Gas Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
Supported by field redevelopment and to a lesser extent the upside from the start of some small
new fields, we expect a slight increase in Gabonese oil production over the short term. However, we expect
that around the impact of these projects will dissipate by mid-decade, with output again falling as the
decline from mature fields fails to be offset by new volumes. While we see upside to this outlook from new
discoveries or unannounced plans, the long-term outlook for Gabon's oil supply will be tied to offering new
acreage, with the country's deepwater and subsalt acreage seen as highly prospective. However, this bid
round has already been delayed and with little activity to report, the previously targeted June date looks set
to slip. Moreover, with longstanding concerns about corruption and labour relations, the most recent
developments - which have seen fields seized by the authorities - underscore concerns regarding the
business environment, which could see otherwise interested parties hesitate to invest in the revival of
Gabon's flailing oil sector.
The main trends and developments we highlight for Gabon's oil and gas sector are as follows:
? While we expect some near-term gains in oil production, the long-term trend for Gabon's oil production
is for decline as production falls from mature fields and fails to be offset by new volumes. We expect
output to average 243,000 barrels per day (b/d) in 2013, before falling to 235,000b/d in 2017. While at
present, we see more downside than upside risk to these figures, we note that a series of recent
discoveries in Gabon's deepwater and increasingly subsalt acreage underscore the untapped potential of
the country despite its status a mature producer.
