Gabon Oil and Gas Report Q3 2013

Supported by field redevelopment and to a lesser extent the upside from the start of some small

new fields, we expect a slight increase in Gabonese oil production over the short term. However, we expect

that around the impact of these projects will dissipate by mid-decade, with output again falling as the

decline from mature fields fails to be offset by new volumes. While we see upside to this outlook from new

discoveries or unannounced plans, the long-term outlook for Gabon's oil supply will be tied to offering new

acreage, with the country's deepwater and subsalt acreage seen as highly prospective. However, this bid

round has already been delayed and with little activity to report, the previously targeted June date looks set

to slip. Moreover, with longstanding concerns about corruption and labour relations, the most recent

developments - which have seen fields seized by the authorities - underscore concerns regarding the

business environment, which could see otherwise interested parties hesitate to invest in the revival of

Gabon's flailing oil sector.

The main trends and developments we highlight for Gabon's oil and gas sector are as follows:

? While we expect some near-term gains in oil production, the long-term trend for Gabon's oil production

is for decline as production falls from mature fields and fails to be offset by new volumes. We expect

output to average 243,000 barrels per day (b/d) in 2013, before falling to 235,000b/d in 2017. While at

present, we see more downside than upside risk to these figures, we note that a series of recent

discoveries in Gabon's deepwater and increasingly subsalt acreage underscore the untapped potential of

the country despite its status a mature producer.



