Gabriel Miranda Launches New Website - RealEstateMiamiGroup.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Gabriel Miranda, a Miami Luxury Real Estate specialist, has launched a new website, RealEStateMiamiGroup.com. The professionally-designed website is intended to serve as a comprehensive online resource for clients interested in a variety of South Florida properties.



To that end, it incorporates a wide range of features and functions that emphasize convenience, navigability, and accessibility. The attractive homepage is immediately recognizable by its prominent banner, which cycles through a number of high-resolution images of South Florida scenery and real estate. Not only does this feature help to draw in clients, but it provides a glimpse of what the region has to offer.



There are distinct sections dedicated to almost every major community in South Florida, including Aventura, Brickell, Coconut Grove, and Miami Beach. These pages in turn contain a range of profiles on various properties, with the listings updated regularly to reflect new properties, price reductions, and sales. There are also pages for commercial and preconstruction properties, which allow Gabriel Miranda to serve a wide variety of home buyers and investors.



Specialized sections include featured properties, which are comprised of the most expensive and sought-after homes; 100 newest listings, which periodically provide details on the latest properties available for sale; and 100 latest sales, which allows clients to explore the types of homes being sold on the market and where.



Other website functions include two advanced search options, an interactive map of South Florida, an official newsletter, a list of network resources and tips, and a form for contacting Gabriel Miranda. Overall, RealEstateMiamiGroup.com is designed to provide a wide variety of information in order to serve as a top online resource. This approach is vital in light of the growing importance of the internet as a tool for both marketing and customer service.



About Gabriel Miranda

Gabriel Miranda is an experienced real estate consultant who operates throughout Miami-Dade County.