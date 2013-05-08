Gaby Gonen Establishing a Great Reputation as a Can-Do Manager for Life Alert

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- With nearly 70 employees working for him and leading one of the largest Life Alert offices in the country, manager Gaby Gonen could be called a success by any measure. But Mr. Gonen doesn’t see it that way. He says he only becomes a success when the people he leads and works with are a success and when he can help his Life Alert clients with excellent service.



“That to me is the true measure of a leader and of a successful person. Do the people who I manage also succeed? If they do, then I have made it. If they do not, then I still have some work to do,” he said. “That’s how I define success and how we give the best Life Alert service”



After moving to New York, he began work with Life Alert. Mr. Gonen said he views his work with this company as an extension of what he really enjoys most, helping people to be their best. “The service it provides fills one of the most important gaps that we, as a society, and each individual faces each and every day: How to get emergency care when we are faced with accidents and illness of potentially life threatening proportions in the least amount of time possible,” he said. “It’s not something we like to think about, but we must. The Boy Scout motto is ‘Be Prepared.’ We should all have that motto.”



His passion for the company and his work makes some people question if he’s trying to do too much. Mr. Gonen disagrees. “My role, as I see it, is to help employees, independent contractors and colleagues, succeed while providing customers with the best Life Alert products and services which are needed and useful. I am personally available for one on one meetings if they feel they need it,” he said. “I conduct optional seminars, and am available and approachable to all, no matter the day or hour. I believe my office should be an open one, with no constructed formality.”



The New York office has a great reputation for managing Life Alert sales. Mr. Gonen said this gives him great feeling knowing that so many families are able to successfully live in their own homes, rather then face a usually cold and institutionalized care or a nursing home.



This drive to see people comfortable and happy as well as inspire everyone he works with to achieve more and greater things sometimes gives others the impression he works too hard.



“I love my work,” Gonen said. “In doing this work and in supervising an office and sales force of professional people of all different ages, backgrounds, ethnicity, education and ability, I've come to see and believe that it is of paramount importance that my management strategy manifests itself in two ways: my sense of fortress and integrity.”



Originally from Israel, Gonen moved to New York City to be in the beating heart of global commerce. He has researched people and businesses such as Bill Gates, the Disney Corporation and Dell Computers. He advises companies on marketing, branding and building sales teams. He is currently in the process of writing his first sales book. He is now the Director of Sales for Life Alert in the New York office.



