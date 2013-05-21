Gadget Case to Sell Armbands and Ear Buds Guaranteed to Stay in Place

West Midlands, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Gadget Case has announced the sale of Armbands designed to comfortably and safely hold an iPod as well as ear buds that are guaranteed to stay in a runner’s ears. Many people have a problem keeping most brands of ear buds in place when they are running or even walking. Armbands are designed in a certain way to make transporting the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle, as well as iPhones.



The armbands are made of leather and mesh and provide a comfortable experience for anyone who wants to listen to music while they go jogging. In addition to armbands, they also sell holders that will easily fit into a pocket. Each holder will easily secure the jogger’s device because the armbands and armpockets come with zippers that hold the device in place at all times. Both the armpockets and armbands are resistant to sweat and water, meaning they are safe to wear when jogging or participating in other forms of exercise. In addition to providing a safe place to put an iPod, keys can also be kept in the armpockets without fear of them getting lost.



The Gadget Case ear buds are designed with the human ear in mind, meaning they can be perfectly placed in the ear of any jogger, where they will fit like a glove. The ear buds are made of plastic and come in a choice of red and black or just plain white.



Trademarks for Gadget Case are registered in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The company is trademarked by the Apple Corporation.



Gadget Case can be reached at sales@gadgetcase.co.uk or customers can fill out the contact form on the company’s website.



Contact: http://www.gadgetcase.co.uk/

Gadget Case

49 Malcolm Road,

Shirley

Solihull

B90 2AH