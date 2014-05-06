Gadget Experts Have Reported Choetech Dual Port Mobile Phone Charger Is Outclassing Other Chargers on the Market

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- The charger that is currently available at a discounted price of $11.99 on Amazon (www.amazon.com/dp/B00HZF6UD4) can charge a wide range of mobile phone devices as well as tablets which include, Apple iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5, iPhone 4s, iPhone 4, iPhone 3Gs, Apple iPad Air, iPad 5, iPad 4, New iPad 3, iPad 2, Kindle.



The device is allowing the consumer with more than one device to charge two items at the same time which includes charging an Apple iPhone 5s and an iPad, resulting in no more waiting for the charger to become available. Test has shown that even when two devices are charging at the same time, the speed of the charging is not affected, giving the same amount of charges to each device at the same time.



There are a number of USB chargers on the market, but not many of them have the capacity to charge two mobile phones at the same time, as well as offering a quick charging. The Choetech dual port USB AC charger with its fast charging speed and dual charging, which automatically stops when the battery on a mobile phone or tablet is full, removes the need for family members to wait for a charging device to be free.



The fast dual charger which has received positive reviews from consumers and technology review experts, is available to buy on Amazon at the discounted price of $11.99 (www.amazon.com/dp/B00HZF6UD4)



About CHOETECH

CHOETECH specializes in manufacturing wireless charging devices; their dual port USB wall charger is a breakthrough product. The company aims to continue making low price yet high quality products.



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support@choetech.com

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