Gadget insurance covers all kinds of gadgets such as phones, tablets, laptops, digital cameras, game consoles, MP3 Players, e-readers, digital recorders, smartwatches, and various other handheld devices. This insurance policy protects against loss, theft, accidental damage, and any other mechanical failure. As people are using more gadgets around the world, the insurance for gadgets market is rising and it can be used by individuals as well as businesses.

On 17th June 2020, loveit coverit has become a leading name in the mobile phone insurance market, offering flexible plans for customers, including the â€˜Essentialâ€™ package, which covers theft and accidental damage, and the â€˜Premiumâ€™ package, which includes loss protection â€" all with the breakdown and worldwide cover included. From June 2020, the mobile phone insurance company will be extending its gadget insurance offering.



Market Trend:

Increasing Consumption of Gadget Insurance Among Students



Market Drivers:

Need for Insuring the Gadgets and Devices

Demand for Various Types of Gadgets



Opportunities:

The Prevalence of Phablet Gadgets will Boost the Gadget Insurance Market



The Global Gadget Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Individual, Business), Gadgets (Smartphones, Laptop, Digital Camera, Tablet, Games Console, MP3/MP4 Player, Others), Distribution (Online, Offline), Coverage (Theft, Loss, Accidental Damage, Mechanical Failure)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



