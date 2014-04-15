Gadgetblook.com Setting Standard in Indian E-Commerce Celebrating 10 Years Online

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- While it's widely known how large online retail sales are in the United States and Europe are, comparatively India's e-commerce sales are somewhat diminutive. Estimated at $1.6 billion by experts in 2013, Indian e-commerce, however, is expected to exceed $3 billion in the next three years and is advancing toward nearly $15 billion by 2017. As one of the leading Indian sites, spokesperson for Gadgetblook.com Pankush says his site is ideally set for the onslaught of business to come.



Says Pankush, "We have been in business for a long time, and as such, we are considered India's best one-stop shop all of the top brands. In the coming years, there are sure to be a lot of fly by night businesses that will come and go, but we've already shown that we're a business that is here to stay. Gadget Blook is an information e-commerce site founded by a team of TRP Blook India Private Limited with highly qualified professionals with expertise in electronics and e-commerce for over a decade. So, we'll be a step ahead of the rest of the pack. While a number of companies may offer great deals on computers and accessories in India, consumers want a company they can trust, one who will offer them excellent service and great prices, too."



Offering a professionally designed website with clear photographs and easy navigation is important says Pankush. "Our India online camera store, for example, offers all of the cameras with clear pictures of the exact models you would receive. Consumers can see exactly what they ordered so there are no surprises when they receive them in the mail. We offer the brand names customers want like Sony and Cannon at prices they can afford, so they don't have to accept knock off names they've never heard of just to get a decent price."



Gadgetblook.com also offers sales on household appliances in India, too, says Pankush, providing water heaters, refrigerators and washing machines to consumers across the country. Pankush confirms they will be granting free shipping on all orders of 1,500 INR or above, making ordering online even more cost effective.



About Gadegetblook.com

The company employs a strong technical and commercial team, and puts forth a process oriented approach. Additionally, they have a strong inventory on the widest product range. They pride themselves on excellent 24/7 customer support, guaranteeing quick delivery of the latest technologies to consumers in friendly and competitive terms. Today, Gadget Blook is among the leading Internet and E-commerce companies in India with over 10,000 unique clients worldwide. At Gadget Blook, the gadget experts can actually guide consumers in choosing the best products from their wide collection of specially chosen products from international markets for their convenience with doorstep delivery using reliable logistics and insurance with multiple choice of payments.