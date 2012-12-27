Gadsden YouthBuild Kicks off New School Year with a Second Time Sponsor

Gadsden, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- As the Gadsden YouthBuild begins another successful school year, WORKFORCE plus is excited to announce the continued support received from 411 PAIN and Dr. Reynaldo Perez, local physician and director of Florida Wellness Center of Tallahassee.



“At the end of the 2011-2012 school year, WORKFORCE plus saw tremendous educational and personal gains achieved by the Gadsden YouthBuild students,” Moore said. “We were able to reward their hard work and dedication with a graduation ceremony and incentives made possible through these sponsorship dollars.”



The Gadsden YouthBuild program, part of a nationally recognized initiative, offers a life-changing opportunity where at-risk youth of Gadsden County get the chance to rebuild their lives and plan for their future by receiving one-on-one tailored services. Gadsden YouthBuild serves as a building block for youth where they earn their GED while also gaining industry recognized construction skills through the building of a home. In 2011-2012, there were two individuals who received their GED prior to the end of the year and another four awarded theirs directly after the program graduation. Already during the 2012-2013 school year, we have seen four students take their GED tests during the month of October.



“411-PAIN and Florida Wellness Center of Tallahassee Fl are excited to continue their support of this amazing program being made available to Gadsden County youth,” said Dr. Perez, a major contributor to the community since moving here in 2008. “I encourage anyone who has a vested interest in serving youth to do what they can to give back and be involved in improving the lives of our next generation of workers.”



Sponsorship dollars, such as those received from 411 PAIN and Florida Wellness Center of Tallahassee, go to support monthly special recognition programs as well as the annual graduation ceremony.