Gaia Hotel & Reserve Announces Their Nomination for the 2013 World Travel Awards

Manuel Antonio, Puntarenas -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Gaia Hotel and Reserve proudly announces their nomination for the 2013 World Travel Awards. A multiple awards winner since 2007, Gaia Hotel is a founding member in Costa Rica for 'Preferred Boutique' of the Preferred Hotel Group, another distinction which sets Costa Rica luxury boutique hotel apart from others in the country. "Tourists wishing to stay in the lap of luxury need look no further than Gaia Hotel and Reserve," Boris V. Marchegiani, media contact for Gaia Hotel, asserts.



The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, continue to be recognized around the world as the highest accolade in tourism and travel. The awards recognize, acknowledge and rewards those organizations in the tourism industry dedicated to excellence in the areas of product development, business performance and customer service. "Gaia Hotel and Reserve brought home the award for Costa Rica's Leading Boutique Hotel in 2007 and 2008, Central America's Leading Green Hotel in 2008 and Mexico and Central America's Leading Boutique Hotel in 2009, 2010 and 2012. The hotel is proud to be nominated for this year's awards," Mr. Marchegiani states.



In addition, Gaia Hotel was designated Mexico and Central America's Most Excellent Hotel in the 2010 Conde Nast Awards for Excellence and the Grand Award Winner Caribbean/Central America in Andrew Harper's Hideaway Report 2009. The hotel has also been recognized as one of the Top Ten 'Adults Only' Resorts Worldwide by Hideaways International Inc and has received many other awards over the years. "The hotel remains proud of each award earned as it shows our commitment to customer service and excellence at every level," Mr. Marchegiani goes on to say.



The Gaia Hotel and Reserve began as Jardin Gaia, a center for the conservation of native orchids and the rehabilitation of endangered wildlife. Although the center has closed down, the work continues in other areas and the Gaia Hotel & Reserve continues to provide a safe haven for local fauna and flora being squeezed out by developments. Only 2 acres of the site are inhabited, leaving the other 12 in their natural state. "Visitors to the Gaia Hotel benefit not only from the spa, pool, gym, on-site restaurant and other amenities, but also from the eco-friendly environment created to protect the beauty of Costa Rica," Mr. Marchegiani declares.



About Gaia Hotel & Reserve

Gaia Hotel and Reserve, located in Manuel Antonio Beach, Costa Rica operates as a five star adults and teens only luxury boutique hotel. A member of 'Preferred Boutique' in the Preferred Hotel Group, Gaia Hotel and Reserve combines the perfect blend of natural scenery and modern amenities. Hidden in the gorgeous coastal forests of Costa Rica, this hotel features terraced, well-appointed villas and suites offering views of pristine, lush wild surroundings beyond compare. Visitors remember their stay at Gaia Hotel and Reserve for years to come.