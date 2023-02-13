Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Investor Notice: Deadline Coming Up in Lawsuit on February 21, 2023

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on February 21, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA).



Investors who purchased shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 21, 2023. NASDAQ: GAIA stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) common shares between December 26, 2017 and November 7, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between December 26, 2017 and November 7, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that the Company's first quarter 2019 subscriber count was overstated, that the Company lacked adequate internal controls, that as a result, defendants had a heightened risk of regularly scrutiny and ultimately subject to an SEC investigation and action, and that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



