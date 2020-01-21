Gain Actionable Insights with Data Management Solution from Corporate Financial Management Systems

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- A financial management systems company, Corporate Financial Management Systems offers Control data management solutions to help their clients get actionable insights. The data management solution helps corporations to effectively collect, structure and organize their data. The solution uses the best practices approach which allows clients to achieve goals in a matter of days which would otherwise take weeks or months of concerted effort. Built on best of breed technology, ETL tool, and Talend, the solution uses a wide variety of OLAP technologies for analytical purposes. Their Control solution transforms the way clients approach performance management and increase their speed, dexterity and agility. Some of the key features of the solution include:



- Fast implementation

- Industry and application specific templates

- Pre-built cubes for finance and business verticals

- Easy access to your BI tools

- Less reliant on specialist IT skills



Corporate Financial Management Systems is one of the top management solution providers in the UK and has been actively operating in the industry for years. The company has a team of experts who work in close co-ordination with each of their clients to deliver the best solutions as per their business niche and defined budget. The organisation has had the privilege to work with some world-renowned brands like Vospers Motor House, Apex Hotels, Bourne Leisure, Alliance Trust, Ford & Slater, South Hereford Garages, and others.



Talking about their data management solution, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Optimised for Performance Management, not just Business Intelligence, Control accelerates your analysis and reporting through best practice Data-Warehouse design and implementation. Often you have a floating target to aim at, with Control, this is no longer the case as we have a structure that has been developed and refined over 800 implementations that answer most of a company's needs."



About Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS)

Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS) empowers organisations with sophisticated applications for Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management, Financial Consolidation and Data Management. They are experts in helping organisations improve performance by getting more out of their data. Their team of technology professionals and business consultants specialise in delivering solutions that accelerates and improves decision making with extended reporting capability, optimises internal business processes, increases operational efficiency, and much more.



For more information, please visit: https://cfmsystems.com/



