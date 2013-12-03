Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Succumbing to overeating and the temptation to indulge in unhealthy foods could cause many people across the United States to gain weight at a staggering rate. And, with consistent news headlines drawing attention to the fact that being overweight and is a substantial contributor to, and risk factor for, type two diabetes symptoms, many people are searching for the most effective methods for losing weight and eliminating the problem that is causing them to gain weight. Because Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet plans were designed to target and address personal causes of weight gain and motivation for fast weight loss, such as ending diabetes symptoms, programs like the Diet Doc weight loss plans are now used in combination with prescription hormone treatments. This exclusive protocol, combining the hormone diet with fat burning and appetite suppressing treatments, has already helped thousands of patients quickly rid themselves of excess and embarrassing fat and has made the company’s prescription hormone diet plans the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss.



For patients who are looking to lose weight fast while being able to prevent or control their diabetes symptoms and taking Diet Doc’s prescription hormone treatments will allow them to see fast, effective results and assist in managing their health concerns. Because patients follow a healthy, low fat diet when participating in the Diet Doc diet, patients can feel confident that what they are eating won’t make them gain weight or conflict with a physician’s advices regarding their diabetes symptoms.



Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists have also been specially trained in the most effective methods for stopping patients’ issues that are causing them to gain weight through simple diet changes. While early prescription hormone diet plans encouraged patients to consume a dangerously low caloric intake of 500 calories, Diet Doc researchers have discovered safe and effective treatments that allow their clients to consume a healthy diet of almost double the original recommended caloric intake. This advanced science and research is something that other prescription hormone programs have not discovered and have not been able to incorporate into their programs. Because of this, Diet Doc’s exclusive programs are now the nation’s leader in this area of weight management.



Working closely with a Diet Doc nutritionist, patients will create a meal and snack plan that stops the issues causing them to gain weight, allows them to see rapid fat loss and diminishes their diabetes symptoms. Following a program whose basic principles emphasize consumption of whole grains and produce, and naturally remove saturated fat and cholesterol from the patient’s daily meal plan are in line with the American Diabetes Association guidelines for preventing and controlling diabetes symptoms.



Improving the overall health of their clients, in addition to stopping issues causing patients to gain weight, has become an important focus for the Diet Doc team of physicians, nurses and nutritionists. And, because of their personalized approach to weight loss, patients are able to determine which weight loss methods and prescription hormone treatments will best assist them when they gain weight and when they begin experiencing health concerns because of their weight gain.



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San Diego, CA

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http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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