Gainesville Business Network Launches New Business & Network Site & Directory for 2013

Gainesville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- The Gainesville Business Network, just launched in 2013, is a business and professional networking organization comprised of local service providers and businesses in Gainesville, Fl and surrounding areas. They plan to be the voice of local Gainesville businesses who realize that true growth in our economy will not come from the simple printing of more money by the Government, but instead by the empowering and uniting of the small business. The Gainesville Business Network will serve as the forum and platform to assist them in their desire to quickly grow their business through mutual referrals, education and alliance building.



The Gainesville Business Network is established to help:



- They will assist local consumers by providing them a directory with detailed information of our members. This allows consumers to make better informed decisions about local products and services.



- They will create thousands of introductions, and referrals through our proprietary business networking software and facilitate the rapid expansion of local businesses in the Gainesville and surrounding areas..



- They will help unite Gainesville and its people in their pursuit of mutual success and the betterment of the US economy at large.



The Gainesville Business Network is part of a chain of over 600 city business networks across the United States. Each is comprised of local professionals, small businesses and major corporations, all coming together to learn, connect and grow their businesses through referrals. They will provide members a free listing in the Gainesville Business Network Directory as well as a free web page that can rank on top of major search engines in 1-2 weeks. They will also connect them to hundreds of other professionals that agree to provide top quality service and refer each other whenever possible.



For further information on joining the Gainesville Business Network to get your free webpage and business listed visit website at http://www.GainesvilleBusinessNetwork.com or contact the corporate headquarters at 352-509-5225 or email us at gainesvillebusinessnetwork@gmail.com. Gainesville Business Network will also list in their sister site with interactive maps and photos a business listing free for first six months of 2013. Visit sister site @ http://www.GainesvilleBusinessNetwork.biz



