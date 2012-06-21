Gainesville Shredding Company, Trueshred Announces Free Shredding Event Open to Public

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- TrueShred, a Gainesville Va paper shreding company, will partner with First Virginia Community Bank in hosting a public “Community Shredding Event.” The Shredding Event will take place on Saturday, May 19, from 9AM-12PM, at the bank’s Manassas branch located at 7900 Sudley Road, Manassas, VA 20109.



There is no cost associated with the event, and participants are encouraged to bring up to 5 boxes of files to have securely shredded while they watch. “TrueShred has provided secure on-site shredding for First Virginia Community Bank for years, and we thought a community shredding event would be a great way to give back to our customers and the community at large,” said event organizer and Vice President, Ms. Tonya Smith. Again, this Manassas Shredding Event is open to the public.



TrueShred maintains the highest standards in secure on-site document destruction, successfully meriting a NAID AAA rating year after year. Trust TrueShred to protect you and your family from identity theft. Simply box or bag your old personal and business documents, tax records, credit cards, mail, and financial documents and watch them shredded in seconds via the CCTV mounted on the side of their state-of-the-art truck. One hundred percent of the shredded paper is recycled, benefiting the environment, as well.



Many satisfied clients throughout the Greater Washington, DC area rely on TrueShred to provide secure on-site document shredding. Their services include one-time file purges and on-going scheduled service for a variety of businesses, services, and agencies including physicians, banks, attorneys, CPAs, title companies, insurance companies, the Virginia Department of Taxation, and the Department of Homeland Security. Locally owned and operated by security industry professionals, TrueShred guarantees a secure chain of custody for your sensitive information.



About TrueShred

TrueShred is a NAID AAA Certified, on-site document destruction company headquartered in Gainesville, VA. As a family-owned and operated business, its reputation is built on friendly reliable service and straightforward, honest pricing. Its mobile shredding trucks provide service to areas in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Clients include medical, legal, financial, commercial, government, and residential customers. With roots in the security industry, the principals at TrueShred ensure Shredding you can trust. For more information please call (888)750-8783 or visit us on the web at http://www.TrueShred.com