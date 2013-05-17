GainProfitIncome.com Releases BlueHost Review Alongside Information About Making Money Online

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Today, many people dream of making money online and escaping their 9 to 5 jobs. However, for thousands of people, working from home isn’t a dream: it’s a reality in which they live every single day. But generating an income from home isn’t always easy – it requires dedication, self-control, and a desire to learn.



One website aims to help visitors master all of these qualities on their path towards the work-at-home lifestyle. That website is GainProfitIncome.com, a website which teaches people a number of different ways to make money online.



GainProfitIncome.com recently released a review of BlueHost, a popular web hosting company that is used by beginner and veteran internet marketers alike. In the BlueHost review, the writer, Philip A, praises the host for a number of unique benefits – including a low introductory price of $3.95 per month on a three year plan.



Despite the low cost, Philip A. explains that BlueHost comes with benefits that rival much more expensive hosting plans:



“BlueHost offers phenomenal value on its plans. The basic plan allows users to host an unlimited number of domains. New users also receive a free domain name as well as unlimited FTP transfers, unlimited disk storage, and easy one click installations of a number of different content management platforms.”



But GainProfitIncome.com does more than just review popular web hosts. At the website, visitors will also find plenty of information about making money online and creating residual income. Sample articles include:



-How to Choose the Right Domain Name

-4 Tips to Stop Procrastinating

-Mastering the Art of Keyword Optimization and On-Page SEO

-The Top Must-Have WordPress Plugins



The website also covers more advanced topics designed to cater to experienced internet marketers, including an article that discusses how to find ‘long tail’ keywords. The ultimate goal of the website is to teach beginner and intermediate internet marketers how to make money online:



“Whether dreaming of the work-at-home lifestyle or already working from home online, my goal is to teach visitors how to easily start generating an income from home – even if they have very little technical experience with computers. In fact, many people are surprised by how quickly they can start making money online. And from there, working from home is only a few steps away.”



Those interested in learning more about Philip’s work-at-home lifestyle and internet marketing tips can visit GainProfitIncome.com for more information.



