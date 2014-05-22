Gala Furniture Sells Contemporary Designer Leather and Fabric Furniture

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Furniture is what makes a vacant room or floor a house, an office, a shop or a warehouse. There are two types of furniture – one that is exclusively made for specific purpose and the other that is appropriate for various purposes but not the best for any. Gala Furniture London is an online shop that sells furniture of the former type. It is a specialty ecommerce store that hosts only exclusive and prime furniture pieces for home purposes. Gala Furniture London dedicatedly caters to the demand of British market and even offers free supply to all over London.



London is described as one of the fashion hotspots in the world. The city has a heritage that is equalled by few other places anywhere on Earth. Exclusivity and class can be easily and closely related to the British capital and Gala Furniture London has assumed the responsibility to carry forward the same. The online furniture shop has only a few categories such as sofa bed and sofas London. Each category features a selection of furniture pieces. Gala Furniture London sells only sofa beds, armchairs, coffee tables and poufs. However, it has been deliberately achieved as the main focus of the online store is not the numbers but the exclusivity.



Gala Furniture London is the website where searchers and admirers of premier grade corner sofa bed London and other furniture can find what they look for. The website has 29 varieties of corner sofas, 11 types of sofa beds, 6 kinds of sofas, 4 styles of armchairs and a single variety of pouffe and tea table. All the products are of upmarket quality, which is guaranteed by Gala Furniture London. Though the products are elegant and of elite quality, they are offered at impressive prices. The price obviously depends upon the material and engineering invested on the piece but it is still considerably lower than elsewhere in the market. In fact, such affordable price is also the result of the dedicated nature of Gala Furniture London.



A corner sofa bed can be purchased for less than £800 while a normal sofa bed London can be bought for less than £500. Gala furniture London is dedicated to provide affordability and easy purchase as much as it is devoted to quality and standard in product. Sofas, sofa beds and corner sofa bed units are available in exclusive leather as well as fine fabric covers. The company charges only £50 to ship 100 miles beyond London and only £70 to supply 200 miles outside London.



About Gala Furniture London

Gala Furniture London is an online shop that sells furniture of exclusive quality. It delivers ordered products only throughout UK. Its product range includes sofas, sofa beds, armchairs, pouffes and tea tables.



Website: http://galafurniture.co.uk



For Media Contact:

Company: Gala Furniture London

London, England, UK

Website: http://galafurniture.co.uk