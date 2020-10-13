New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- The Global Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) Market report gives a comprehensive overview of the Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) market scenario to present accurate forecasts of the upcoming years with special focus on the competitive landscape, market segmentation, current and emerging trends, and strategic recommendations to help readers gain a robust footing in the market. The report also focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with descriptive company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.



Growing utilization of GOS in dairy products, especially in infant food is influencing the market growth.



Market Size – USD 0.67 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends – Changing consumer lifestyle.



The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.



Some of the players profiled in the report are Yakult Honsha, Royal FrieslandCampina, Ingredion group of companies, First Milk Ltd., Taiwan Fructose, WuXi AppTec, Kowa Europe GmbH, Nissin Sugar Co., Ltd., Samyang, and Kerry Group



The Global Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) Market is segmented as follows:



Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Microorganisms

Plants

Animals



Formulation Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Softgels



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Dairy Product

Food Supplements

Beverages

Infant Formulas

Bakery and Confectionary

Other Applications



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.



The Global Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) Market includes relevant and verified information relating to the overall market, key players, and their market position and financial standing. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the market position of the major players of the industry.



To summarize everything stated above, the report offers key insights into the Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) market to allow the reader to gain a complete understanding of the Global Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) Market through accurate estimations, a panoramic view of the market scenario, competitive landscape, factors influencing the growth of the market, driving factors, restraints, regulatory framework, growth prospects and opportunities, and factors propelling the market forward. The research study offers an in-depth view of the industry to offer a competitive edge to the reader and help them in formulating beneficial investment plans. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market with facts relating to the past, present, and future of the Global Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) Market.



