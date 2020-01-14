Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- Overview of the galacto-oligosaccharide in food products is anticipated to fuel the prebiotic food beverages market during the forecast period. For example, King-Prebiotics GOS-570-S is the GOS with the requirement of around 60% in the form of liquid syrup is utilized in the applications of food & beverage, dairy products, liquid milk, dietary supplements and formulated milk powder. The prebiotic enriched food & beverage motivate the growth of acidophilus and Bifidus bacteria and endorses the captivation of iron and calcium in the human body.



In the year 2017, the size of the global galacto-oligosaccharides market accounted at USD 703.8 million is projected to be valued at USD 1.69 billion by 2025, driven by the increasing consumption of GOS enriched infant formula as a substitute for breastfeeding. Increase in the intake of the dietary supplements due to the enormous health benefits is anticipated to show the opportunities for the development of the galacto-oligosaccharide market.



The global galacto-oligosaccharide market report also examines the changing dynamics of the baby food market and the key strategies adopted by key players to meet emerging consumer needs. Current trends in the prebiotics market, competition, forecasts and dynamics, including drivers, constraints and opportunities, were also covered in the final study. The GOS Global Market Report also provides a value chain and analysis of Porter's five strengths for better decision making. The report also provides detailed market segmentation and macroeconomic indicators for key geographic markets and untapped economies.



Increase in the occurrences of chronic diseases with the developing and developed economies are the substantial factor participating in the evolution of galacto-oligosaccharide market size. Factors involved in the development of the chronic disease is the diet patterns, irregular meal timings and the developing influence in the direction of western lifestyles. This has increased various industries to capitalize on the technological & research inventions to improve products like FOS and GOS constituting in the functional properties. Various types of functional ingredients in the food & beverage industry are used in dairy products, food supplements, bakery foods and cereals. In addition, the galacto-oligosaccharide market is fueled by the increasing nutritional needs of the ill patients, elderly population and growth in the count of premature births that has increased the need for the medical products like supplements, boosting the development of galacto-oligosaccharide market.



Increasing health-conscious customers and growing awareness towards products enhancing the quality of life results in the advent of prebiotics in the food chain. Even, the decreasing gap within health and diet has encouraged customers to claim correct information on prebiotics and provides growth opportunities for the galacto-oligosaccharides market during the forecast period.



Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) is experiencing the quick demand as the low-calorie sweetener in the production of confectionery & bakery, food & beverage and milk products. In addition, GOS is organized in the infant formula solutions, as it influences the growth of bacteria and is anticipated to accelerate the growth of global galacto-oligosaccharide market size.



In the year 2015, Europe was the biggest market followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. Producers in the advanced economies are concentrating on developing more effective mixtures and high purity to provide to demand from the high-end applications and probable to provide various opportunities for the growth of the global galacto-oligosaccharide market in the coming years.



Key players involved in the development of galacto-oligosaccharide market are Nissin Sugar Co. Ltd, Royal FrieslandCampina, Yakult Honsha, First Milk Ltd., Kerry Group and Taiwan Fructose and more.



