Galapagos Diving Tour on a Galapagos Liveaboard Is a Lifetime Experience

Discovering the environment from island to island becomes a splendid experience if you are on a Galapagos diving tour. Especially, if you are an underwater adventurists, reveling in one of the seven underwater wonders of the world will surely feed to your true interest, as it has some of the best thriving reefs, marine life, and underwater visibilities.



Popularly known as Enchanted Isles by early mariners, Galapagos islands are only a few million years old. Among its contorted rocks and busy marine communities, you can easily sight off groups of cow-nosed rays, eagle rays, manta rays, and occasional whale sharks. Among some of its unique species are marine iguana, northerly penguins, sperm whales, humpbacks, and Bryde\'s whales that cannot be experienced elsewhere.



Some of the great diving spots include Cousins, near Bartolomé Island, Floreana Island, Gordon Rocks and the famous Darwin and Wolf at the north of Galapagos Archipelago. These islands are a home to extraordinary diving sites. Knowing that this naturalist paradise has several breathtaking diving spots, expense and difficulty is often defied by visitors owing to the one-of-a-kind adrenaline rush oozed out while being on a diving tour. It is then up to an outsider enthusiast's discretion as to which way to follow to explore the islands, either on their own, or on Galapagos cruise. People come to visit these islands to have a time of their life and mostly opt for the best cruise experiences where a Galapagos Liveaboard perfectly fits the bill.



What Services Does a Galapagos Liveaboard Offer?



- These luxury cruises take people from island to island where they get to see amazing marine life such as schooling hammerheads and fur seals.



- The cruising on liveboards does not only mean a day after day on the ship, rather the main attraction lies in its deep sea water diving that keeps you entertained and makes your stay adventurous throughout.



- A diving instructor is employed to make you learn the basic rules of diving, so that you can explore the underwater paradise on your own. Visitors are often known to get close to marine life of unusual shapes and colours that they had never seen before.



Experiencing the pleasures and thrill of marine diving along with sight seeing is very popular among tourists as Galapagos islands treasure the most unique species of both flora and fauna. Visiting the world\'s second largest marine reserve which is named World Heritage Site by the UNESCO can be a lifetime achievement in itself indeed.



