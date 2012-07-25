Galapagos Islands-An Exotic Vacation Destination

Guayaquil, Ecuador -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- The Galapagos Islands are an archipelago of volcanic islands distributed around the Equator in the Pacific Ocean. The Galapagos Islands and its surrounding waters form an Ecuadorian province, a national park and a biological marine service(reserve). It is one of the most exotic vacation destinations and a perfect getaway for its unparalleled charm and beauty. Galapagos is a paradise for nature lovers because of its sheer variety of marine life. Nature lovers will be in awe of this environmental wonder and can spend hours exploring the islands both on land and on cruises between the islands. Galapagos Islands have been rediscovered as the most enchanted Islands offering the most pleasurable vacation destination for adventure lovers.



Hiring a luxury yacht charter is the best way of exploring the beautiful island known for its unique marine life. If you really want to enjoy in the lap of luxury go on a cruise on a luxury yacht charter. These are great because the cruise will be small with only you get all the personal attention that you need. Vacation can be exciting and pleasurable if you have a special staff to serve you all the time. A private and exclusive charter through the enchanted Islands is a memorable experience. The luxury yacht charters give you a chance to relax and see many islands that you may not see on your own. In addition, many cruise lines provide you with luxury accommodations, international cuisine, in-land private guided tours and scuba diving with hammerheads, sea lions and the smallest penguin in the world. The Galapagos yacht charters are available at affordable prices. They provide attractive package and provide vacationers with the very best local food.



The Galapagos Islands take nature lovers to a dream expedition where they can enjoy scuba diving with attractive sea turtles, hammerheads, and explore the pristine beauty they are known for. A crewed yacht charter is a vacation with a difference. Crewed yacht charters are those where the crew is completely dedicated to any specific demand the client may have. Galapagos luxury charters offers substantial amount of time and effort to provide the best quality service to customers. The crewed yacht charters provide a blissful and thrilling experience to adventure lovers with great personalized service.



Galapagos Luxury Charters is the result of many years of experience and yacht chartering at the archipelago. Our main goal is to provide our clients the most complete and luxurious services complemented by a breath-taking and soul filling adventure, G.L.C has gather a professional and experience staff who can provide the kind of service our clients deserve.