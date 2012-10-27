Galapagos Luxury Charter Introduces Its Fleet of Luxury Yachts on Its Website

Guayaquil, Ecuador -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2012 -- Galapagos Luxury Charter introduces its luxury fleet of Galapagos Private Yacht Charters. Galapagos Luxury Charter's fleet is comprised of the most luxurious Private Galapagos Charters operating at the Galapagos Islands. Their selected field is promoted under the generic name "M/Y GALAPAGOS" only for marketing purposes. Their luxury yacht charters are equipped with all modern amenities and can be booked at their business website. They cover every detail to achieve successful charters and satisfied clients.



Galapagos Islands have been rediscovered as the most enchanted Islands, offering the most pleasurable vacation destination for adventure lovers. The Galapagos Islands and its surrounding waters form an Ecuadorian province, a national park, and a biological marine reserve. Galapagos Luxury Charter give tourists a chance of exploring the beauty of these amazing islands on a Galapagos yacht charter. Their main objective is to fulfill the need of the industry for reliable information, advice and providing high standards of service. Their staff is comprised of a Crew Manager, Chef, Host / Hostess, Charter Photographer, Naturalist Guide, Translator (if needed), Dive master instructor (if needed) and any other request the client may have. Their staffs fully understand the demands of clients, while booking a Galapagos yacht charter.



The luxury Galapagos yacht charters provide the best facilities with first class experience. Tourists will be provided with spacious rooms with A/C, boats for excursions to the main lands and many more. Galapagos Luxury Charters’ luxury Galapagos cruises fulfill the highest security standards established by the international marine organization and the Ecuadorian navy. They are well-groomed with a high standard hospitality so that the travelers do not feel any kind of difficulty while travelling. Experiencing the Galapagos vacations on the Galapagos Luxury Charter's private yacht is certainly an unforgettable experience.



About Galapagos Luxury Charters

Galapagos Luxury Charters is the result of many years of experience & yacht chartering at the archipelago. They understand the need that brokers/agents in the luxury yachting industry have in this unique and incredible destination such as the Galapagos Islands. The company guarantees the level of service, food, beverage, logistics, special demands and adventure for its exclusive clients. Their main goal is to provide their clients the most complete and luxurious services complemented by a breathtaking and soul filling adventure. G.L.C has gathered a professional and experienced staff who can provide the kind of service the clients deserve. For more information visit http://www.galapagosluxurychartersllc.com/