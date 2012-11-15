Galapagos Luxury Charters Introduces All Inclusive Catamaran to Charter

Guayaquil, Ecuador -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Galapagos Luxury Charters or GLC introduces all inclusive catamaran charter in Galapagos Islands, the most stunning archipelago full of unique wildlife such as marine iguanas and blue-footed boobies. The most exclusive Galapagos charter services are provided to clientele to meet special request asked for during their charter in Galapagos.



GLC has a group of bilingual professionals on different fields that will become a part of the crew during the charter and will upgrade the level of service to provide 100% satisfaction to all clients. To provide clients with competent and luxurious services, the company first understands the specific requirement from travelers. Upon arrival at these islands, customers simply need to hop on board as the chartered catamaran is ready to cruise with the crew serving as professionals and experienced island guides.



As an experienced company, GLC has staff that has the aptitude to understand the kind of demand customers and cater the same by offering the services such as chartering a yacht to visit the exotic destination. Nevertheless, Exclusive Galapagos charter will come with complete services that will provide every detail of customer’s cruise and make sure the logistics and all paper work is done correctly and effectively.



Knowing that food is one of the most important factors for a successful charter, the best quality catering services is also provided to the clients in private and exclusive Galapagos charters for unforgettable experience. Customers can choose from either a set G.L.C itinerary or custom-make their own that suits them best. With the whole yacht and crew dedicated to the customer and the guests, the possibilities will seem to be truly never-ending.



About Galapagos Luxury Charter

Galapagos Luxury Charter has been established by a couple of entrepreneurs who understand the need of yachting industry at this unique destination for reliable information and a complete service. The company is a result of many years of experience and yacht chartering in the archipelago. Needs from brokers/agents in the luxury yachting industry are understood well by the company. To know more log on to www.galapagosluxurycharters.com.