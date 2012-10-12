Guayaquil, Ecuador -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Galapagos Luxury Charters introduces exclusive Galapagos charters that will make sure one can cruise the Galapagos Islands onboard their own yacht without any difficulties. Their main focus is to provide the most exclusive service to their cliental. Their Yacht charter to exotic destination of Galapagos is equipped with great staffs who understand the kind of demanding clients chartering their yacht.



G.L.C exclusive Galapagos charter will come with complete services that will provide every detail of one’s cruise and make sure the logistics and all paper work is done correctly and effectively. They are dedicated to provide the best quality catering service to all who are on a visit to this exotic destinationon yacht charter. They realize the fact that food is one of the most important factors for a successful charter.



Every charter to Galapagos should comply with the procedure and permits required by the Ecuadorian government as well as the Galapagos National Park administration. This experienced company understands the rules and regulations of hiring a charter to Galapagos and will cover every detail to achieve successful charters. All procedures of hiring a yacht will be completed 60 days prior one’s intended arrival date.



The recent addition to their facilities is the accessibility of catamaran for charters that can be used for both leisure and sport sailing. To provide clients with most complete and luxurious services is their main goal. Unlike other yacht providing agents they have a group of bilingual professionals on different fields that will become part of the yacht´s crew during the charter and will upgrade the level of service to accomplish the main goal.



G.L.C. was conceived by a couple of entrepreneurs who understood the need of the yachting industry at this unique destiny for reliable information and a complete service. They are the result of many years of experience and yacht chartering at the archipelago. They understand the need that brokers/agents in the luxury yachting industry have in this unique and incredible destination such as the Galapagos Islands. To know more log on to http://www.galapagosluxurychartersllc.com.