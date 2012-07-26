Galapagos Luxury Charters Introduces Services of Yacht Charter in Galapagos

Guayaquil, Ecuador -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- 17-July-2012 Galapagos Luxury Charters introduces Yacht Charter in Galapagos providing high standards of service to all travelers. They will make sure that there will be no difficulties in visiting the islands while onboard one of their exclusive Yachts during the Charter in Galapagos. Galapagos Islands are the most exotic vacation destination and a perfect getaway, its unusual beauty and unparalleled charm compares to other great places travelers prefer around the world. Galapagos is a diving hot spot for divers and provide a thrilling and exciting experience for diving enthusiasts. Nature lovers will be in awe of this environmental wonder. The exotic vacation destination offers travelers the best experience and is a paradise for nature lovers and adventurous souls.



Travelers will have fixed itineraries set by the Galapagos National Park, however if they look forward in visiting a particular island, Galapagos Luxury Charters would file a petition to the Galapagos National Park(GNP) in order to change the itinerary this is subject to approval by the park administration. One can choose from either a set G.L.C. itinerary or custom-make their own to best suit their schedule and interests. The possibilities are truly endless when you have the whole Luxury yacht charter and crewed yacht charters dedicated to you and to your guests.



As their main focus is to provide the most exclusive service to their clientele, meeting any special request that a client may have during their charter is part of their commitment. Working under the Galapagos National Park, and the yachting industry's regulations, allows them to provide yacht brokers, agents and direct clients with all the information and details they require.



Their expertise in the Luxury Galapagos Cruises has an important roll when it comes to the arrangement for an exclusive charter, every detail will be truly cover .The possibilities are endless when there is a Luxury Galapagos Cruises expert behind your vacation, with the whole crew dedicated to providing the best services. They will take care of every need and help so one can enjoy a wonderful vacation in these exotic vacation destinations.



About Galapagos Luxury Charters

Galapagos Luxury Charters is the result of many years of experience & yacht chartering at the archipelago. They understand the need that brokers/agents in the luxury yachting industry have in this unique and incredible destination such as the Galapagos Islands. Their main goal is to provide clients with the most complete and luxurious services complemented by a breathtaking and soul filling adventure, G.L.C has gather a professional and experience staff who can provide the kind of service their clients deserve. They are proud to be the only company that can guarantee the level of service, food, beverage, logistics, special demands and adventure for our exclusive clients.



To learn more visit: http://www.galapagosluxurycharters.com