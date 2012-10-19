Galapagos Luxury Charters Offers a Unique Blend of Relaxation and Adventure with Their Private and Exclusive Charter

Guayaquil, Ecuador -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Galapagos Luxury Charters offers a unique blend of relaxation and adventure with their private and exclusive charters. The private and exclusive Galapagos luxury charters provide an unforgettable experience. No other place in the world offers such a unique blend of relaxation and adventure like the Galapagos Islands. While island hopping through this stunning archipelago in luxury and style of Galapagos charters, the visitor can discover some of the world's most unique wildlife.



Private Galapagos Island cruise yachts typically accommodate not more than 16 passengers and include luxury, first class, tourist superior, tourist class and budget/economy class services. Exclusive Galapagos cruise yachts are comfortable and air-conditioned and generally feature social areas such as a dining room, living room and deck as well as cozy cabins and private facilities. The advantage of taking a yacht is that these smaller ships can reach many places the larger ships cannot so there are more opportunities to get up close and personal with the wildlife and nature. Wildlife tours in Galapagos cruises and charter to the Galapagos Islands offers great experience for passengers interested in convenience, security and social activities.



The luxury Galapagos cruise is another way of traveling to the Galapagos Islands. Galapagos island cruise is perfect for families, large groups, seniors and other passengers seeking a higher level of comfort and a variety of on board activities. Galapagos cruises provide the best facilities with first class experience which will be hard to forget. Visitors will be provided with spacious rooms with A/C, boats for excursions to the main lands and many more. Luxury Galapagos cruises fulfill the highest security standards established by the international marine organization and the Ecuadorian navy. They are well-groomed with a high standard hospitality so that the travelers do not feel any kind of difficulty while traveling.



Galapagos Luxury Charters is all about details from logistics to service. Galapagos Luxury Charters are proud to be the only company that can guarantee the level of service, food, beverage, logistics, special demands and adventure for their exclusive clients. They cover every detail to achieve successful Galapagos island charter and satisfied clients. A client can choose from either a set G.L.C. itinerary or custom-make their own to best suit their schedule and interests. The possibilities are truly endless when the clients have the whole yacht and crew dedicated to them and their guests.



About Galapagos Luxury Charters

Galapagos Luxury Charters is the result of many years of experience & yacht chartering at the archipelago. G.L.C. was conceived by a couple of entrepreneurs who understood the need of the yachting industry at this unique destiny for reliable information and a complete service. They understand the need that brokers/agents in the luxury yachting industry have in this unique and incredible destination such as the Galapagos Islands. To learn more visit www.galapagosluxurychartersllc.com.