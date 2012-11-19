Galapagos Luxury Charters Offers Private Galapagos Charters to Travelers

Guayaquil, Ecuador -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Galapagos Luxury Charters or G.L.C. is a leading Galapagos Private Yacht Charter company across the globe. Now, it has extended its fleet range with few more luxurious yachts that are available for travelers. This step has been taken considering the fact that this season is going to see an increase in the number of visitors for Galapagos vacations. It is one of the few registered tourism companies which are allowed to take their yachts even to the most core and remote regions of Galapagos islands.



Now, with the inclusion of few more luxurious Private Galapagos Charters, G.L.C. would be able to serve more vacationers and tourists who desire to witness the beauty of Galapagos islands. A wonderful place, the Galapagos islands are a wonderful place to visit for these are also known for rich history. In fact, Charles Darwin came to the place and did most of his research on 'the origin of species' which revolutionized the entire concept of the beginning of the life. The islands are beautiful and have rich fauna.



The best way to see the Galapagos Islands is to go by cruise for nature and wildlife lovers get a chance to relax and see many islands while cruising on a luxurious yacht. Travelers who are planning for a Galapagos vacation, no travel company can be better than Galapagos Luxury Charters as it provides with the most luxurious accommodations, international cuisine, in-land private guided tours, snorkeling and scuba diving with hammer head sharks, etc. Amongst others.



Nevertheless, G.L.C provides Galapagos yacht charters which are all about comfort, variety of cuisines and lots of adventure. Galapagos Luxury Charters are proud to be the only company that can guarantee the level of service, food, beverage, logistics, special demands and adventure for their exclusive clients.



About Galapagos Luxury Charters

Galapagos Luxury Charters was formed by a couple of entrepreneurs who understood the need of the yachting industry at this unique destiny for reliable information and a complete service. The company understands the need that brokers/agents in the luxury yachting industry have in this unique and incredible destination e.g. the Galapagos Islands. To know more about their tour packages just ring them at (593) 46034197 or visit www.galapagosluxurycharters.com .