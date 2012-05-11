Galapagos Luxury Charters: Providing Luxury Galapagos Cruises to Exotic Destinations.

Guayaquil, Ecuador -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- Every vacation, we expect to do something exciting and adventurous to get away from the tensions of life. Yacht charter is a very exciting way of spending your holiday especially if you are going to visit exotic destinations, like the Galapagos Islands. These islands are an archipelago of volcanic islands distributed around the equator in the Pacific Ocean and are suitable exotic destinations for your family and friends to enjoy the most privileged vacation, throughout the year. Renting a yacht for family get together or a corporate party or even to bid farewell to their loved ones, is gaining popularity day by day.



The yacht charter Galapagos of Galapagos Luxury Charters provides you with lot of facilities along with style, comfort and luxury. Now it is not only for the rich but also for the common man, who only dreamt of buying a yacht charter for Galapagos, as we provide them at an affordable rate. The yacht charter Galapagos can help you not only spend idealistic vacations, but also become the perfect way to celebrate wedding proposals, anniversaries, birthdays, or classy private events any time of the year since the Islands are located in the equator and the climate is wonderful year round. The tourist is offered the best personnel: experienced captains, concerned crew, skillful guides and special requests are always taken care of. Food is a factor to highlight in because you decide the cuisine and beverages of your preference. With the service you receive from us, you will never feel homesick.



The luxury Galapagos cruises is another way of travelling to the Galapagos Islands, known for their vast number of endemic species. The luxury Galapagos cruises provide the best facilities with first class experience which will be hard to forget. You will be provided with spacious rooms with A/C, boats for excursions to the main lands and many more. Galapagos Luxury Charters’ luxury Galapagos cruises fulfill the highest security standards established by the international marine organization and the Ecuadorian navy. They are well-groomed with a high standard hospitality so that the travelers do not feel any kind of difficulty while travelling.



Galapagos Luxury Charters has many years of experience of yacht chartering at archipelago which has made it a famous name among the adventurous travelers. Our clients experience the most complete and luxurious services complemented by a breathtaking and soul filling adventure to any famous destinations of their choice. Our main focus is providing the most exclusive service to our clientele; we are committed to meeting any special request that a client may have during their charter. A private and exclusive charter through the enchanted Galapagos Islands would be an unforgettable experience. For further details please log on to http://www.galapagosluxurycharters.com.



About Galapagos Luxury Charters

For more information on Luxury Galapagos cruises, Galapagos Luxury Charters and yacht charter Galapagos please feel free to visit our website http://www.galapagosluxurycharters.com