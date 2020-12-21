Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Galapagos NV is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Galapagos NV regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Belgium based Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. On August 18, 2020, Galapagos NV disclosed that its collaborative partner, Gilead Sciences, Inc. ("Gilead"), had received a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the New Drug Application ("NDA") for filgotinib, an investigational treatment for moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis. Galapagos advised investors that "[t]he FDA has requested data from the MANTA and MANTA-RAy studies before completing its review of the NDA. The MANTA and MANTA-RAy studies are designed to assess whether filgotinib has an impact on sperm parameters. The FDA also has expressed concerns regarding the overall benefit/risk profile of the filgotinib 200 mg dose."



Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) declined from $209.95 per share in July 2020 to as low as $113.03 per share in November 2020.



