Galasam Expands Its Services by Providing Diving Tour in Galapagos

Guayaquil, Ecuador -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Galasam has expanded its services by providing Diving Tour in Galapagos. Galapagos is a diving hot spot and a paradise for nature lovers.



They provide a thrilling and exciting experience for diving enthusiasts. Galasam Galapagos Tours have more than 25 years of experience and offers a fleet of six vessels that hold different capacities from 10 to 16 passengers, that are perfectly suited for islands.



Vacationers opt for Galapagos diving Trips as they give divers an opportunity to everything this fascinating region has to offer. Galasam is well-known for providing the best diving guides for the safety and security of the divers. The Galapagos diving trips provide a perfect getaway for as they let vacationers have a laid back and relaxed vacation. An amazing scuba diving destination, Galapagos Islands have several breathtaking diving spots scattered all over the coasts. Aby providing Galapagos diving Liveaboard Galapagos Diving trip is the best way to have a unique and thrilling experience for underwater adventurists. The dive deck at Galasam is equipped with individual gear bins, large camera tables, recharging station, tank racks and a separate fresh water rinse tank for underwater camera equipment. Diving operations are conducted from two large pangas (tenders), easily boarded from the dive deck.



The Galapagos Diving Tours are the best for divers as they offer incredible diving experience which includes opportunities to interact with large marine animals, including whales and sharks, silky and black tip sharks and hammer heads. Galasam provides the best Galapagos Diving Tour packages to provide ultimate diving experience to vacationers. The amazing and wonderful marine life gives ultimate diving experience to enthusiasts. Galasam also offers diving tour to the remote islands of Wolf and Darwin, where marine life flourish in diversity and richness.



Galasam has also expanded its services by providing Galapagos diving Liveaboard at an affordable price. For this Galasam has introduced the Humboldt ExplorerHumboldt Explorer which accommodates 16 passengers in 8 air-conditioned rooms all of which have private bathroom facilities. Most of the rooms have twin bunk that convert to larger beds for couples, flat screen televisions and all have windows to maximize the view of the Pacific Ocean and Galapagos Archipelago. Cabins are located on the main and lower decks. The air-conditioned salon on the main deck includes dining tables, TV, VCR, CD/DVD, video library and lounge area. Sunning/viewing areas, ample seating and a jacuzzi are located on the top level.



Galasam provides professional service to show all the beauty of the Galapagos Islands. To ensure the safety of the divers, Galasam requires all divers to have dive accident insurance when diving from the Humboldt Explorer and to note the policy number on their on the application forms. To learn more visit http://www.galapagosscubadiving.com/.