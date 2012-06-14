Galasam Humbolt Explorer Brings Newest Galapagos Diving Liveaboard

Guayaquil, Ecuador -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Galasam Galapagos Scuba Diving introduces new Galapagos Diving Liveaboard named Humbolt Explorer which offers Galapagos Diving trip for 8 days to North Islands of Darwin and Wolf. They guarantee to show all the beauty of the Galapagos Island Ocean with professionalism and quality that one searches for. Galapagos Diving Liveaboard in the Darwin and Wolf Islands are available especially for intermediate and advance divers with experience in strong currents.



Their Galapagos Diving deck is equipped with individual gear bins, large camera table, recharging station, tank racks and many more. The Humbolt Explorer is also equipped with a satellite telephone for emergency calls worldwide and can accommodate two passengers in each of their 8 air-conditioned rooms, all of them having private bathroom facilities. TV, VCR, video library, lounge area are the other facilities available at this Galapagos Diving Cruise to help make one’s Galapagos diving tour a pleasurable experience.



Galapagos diving trips at this Galapagos Diving Cruise is provided with accommodations on Board and a diving instructor along with diving instructor assistance. Galapagos Diving in these islands requires dive accident insurance due to the nature of the Galapagos Diving Trips and the remote destination. Galasam Galapagos Scuba Diving spokesperson stated, “All Galapagos Diving operations are conducted from two large pangas or tenders, with an easy backward roll into the water. After you dive your tank will be lifted back into the panga and you will board via its stern ladders or with assistance from the side.”



The Galapagos Diving tour offers around 17 dives during the week and will start depending on the boat and the date. In this Galapagos Diving trip one will be able to see large schools of hammerhead sharks, Galapagos sharks, different types of rays like Mantas, Eagle, turtles, sea lions, fur seals, tunas and three kinds of snappers, dolphins and large whale sharks. Galapagos Liveaboard offers affordable cruises and is available all throughout the year. Galapagos Liveaboard of Humbolt Explorer is the best way to discover the exotic life forms on the islands of Galapagos.



Galasam Galapagos Scuba Diving also runs The Estrella del Mar live aboard diving cruise that provides all the safety equipment that complies with international coast guard regulations. To know more about their Galapagos Liveaboard log in online at http://www.galapagosscubadiving.com.