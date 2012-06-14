Galasm Offers Live Abroad Diving Cruises to Darwin & Wolf in Humboldt Explorer

Guayaquil - Ecuador -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Galasm offers live abroad diving cruise to Darwin & Wolf in Humboldt explorer. The Humboldt Explorer is the newest live abroad diving cruise exploring the Galapagos Island visiting North Islands of Darwin and Wolf at the Galapagos Archipelago. The dive deck is equipped with individual gear bins, large camera table, recharging station and a separate fresh water tank for underwater camera equipment. Diving operations are conducted from two large pangas (tenders), easily boarded from the dive deck. The Humboldt Explorer is also equipped with a satellite telephone for emergency calls worldwide.



For underwater adventurists Galapagos Islands provide a unique experience. Vacationers can have exciting diving experience in Galapagos because of its ultimate and wonderful marine life. They provide unique and thrilling experience for underwater adventurists. The highlight of diving in Galapagos is the amazing under water wildlife and diving with sharks. Divers can dive under water to see hammerheads, dolphins, whale sharks to name a few. diving in Galapagos



Vacationers opt for Galapagos diving Trips as they give divers an opportunity to everything this fascinating region has to offer. An amazing scuba diving destination, Galapagos Islands have several breathtaking diving spots scattered all over the coasts. A Galapagos Diving trip is the best way to have a unique and thrilling experience for underwater adventurists.



Galasam Galapagos Scuba Diving also runs The Estrella del Mar live aboard diving cruise that provides all the safety equipment that complies with international coast guard regulations. To know more about their Galapagos Liveaboard log in online at http://www.galapagosscubadiving.com.