Galaxy-Design Closes in on 90,000 YouTube Views for Their Window Treatment DIY Videos

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Galaxy-Design is pleased to announce that their custom window treatment do-it-yourself videos on YouTube have generated over 88,350 views. These professionally produced videos feature exquisite custom window treatments installed in luxurious southern California homes. The new series of window treatment ideas featured in many of the Galaxy-Design videos consists of exquisite crystal drapery hardware embellished with Swarovski crystal elements packaged together in a simple do-it-yourself kit.



Galaxy Design president Steve Messri said, “We put our heart and soul into each custom drapery project we design and install so it was important to us that we document the process on film. When we decided to share the videos on YouTube we never imagined the tremendous positive response our videos would receive. Over 700 people per day from around the world watch our videos on installing custom crystal drapery hardware and they have left the most amazing comments on our channel. I’m proud to know that our videos are helping homeowners from around the world to properly dress their windows and not just cover them.”



These window treatment idea videos feature custom do-it-yourself drapery combos which provide an exquisite window dressing at great values and affordable pricing.



Steve went on to say, “Many designers from around the country have been using these crystal drapery hardware combos and have mentioned that are the most beautiful and dazzling window treatment ideas on the market today.”



To view these dazzling window treatment ideas yourself, visit: Galaxy-Design.com



About Galaxy-Design

For over 30 years Galaxy Design has been providing exquisite and unique custom window treatments with timely installation, friendly and knowledgeable customer service and lifetime guarantees. Through their award-winning 5 Step Exquisite Interior Design Process, Galaxy Design is able to offer the highest standard in professionalism and customer experience.



Galaxy Design proudly makes a positive impact on the beauty and quality of life worldwide everyday thanks to a thriving team of passionate people. The company’s do-it-yourself drapes kits are all made locally in Los Angeles, CA and combine quality craftsmanship, exquisite products, ease of use, and a lifetime guarantee with the support they need to help homeowners achieve their visions for a luxurious living environment while saving money along the way.



