Galaxy Design Introduces Do-It-Yourself Drapes Kits with Swarovski Crystal Elements

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Galaxy Design is pleased to announce their new do-it-yourself drapes kits are now available to retail customers. Each kit features: dazzling drapery hardware embellished with Swarovski crystal elements, simple step-by-step instillation instructions and a lifetime guarantee helping retail customers get professional looking results every single time.



Galaxy Design is pleased to announce that their do-it-yourself drapes kits are now ready for worldwide delivery. This unique offering will allow any homeowner to create luxurious custom window treatments in their own home.



Galaxy Design president Steve Messri said, “We are so pleased to be able to offer a new way for our customers to create luxurious and exquisite custom window treatments in their own homes. Now it’s simple and affordable for every homeowner to properly dress their windows and not just cover them.”



Galaxy Design do-it-yourself drapes kits are very simple to use. Customers have three options for ordering the kits: online via the website, in person at their downtown Los Angeles showroom or via phone. Each kit comes with an instillation video and instruction manual to ensure perfect results every time.



One viewer had this to say about the instructional videos, “I love how this turned out. I'm very impressed that you have all custom fabric. I really enjoy watching you. It's like watching an artist. You have taught me so much. Thank you for your videos.”



Galaxy Design does not stop there. All customers receive a lifetime guarantee on each high quality do-it-yourself drapes kit and a special home décor gift with their first order.



About Galaxy Design

For over 30 years Galaxy Design has been providing exquisite and unique custom window treatments with timely instillation, friendly and knowledgeable customer service and lifetime guarantees. Through their award-winning 5 Step Exquisite Interior Design Process, Galaxy Design is able to offer the highest standard in professionalism and customer experience.



Galaxy Design proudly makes a positive impact on the beauty and quality of life worldwide every day thanks to a thriving team of passionate people. The company’s do-it-yourself drapes kits combine quality craftsmanship, exquisite products, ease of use, and a lifetime guarantee with the support they need to help homeowners achieve their visions for a luxurious living environment while saving money along the way.



